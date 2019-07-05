Police officers transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General Police, Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has issued transfer/posting orders of eight police officers.

Additional SP City Division Multan Ahmad Nawaz Shah, is transferred and posted as Additional SP Sheikhupura, Additional SP City Division Gujranwala, Abdul Qayyum, is transferred and posted as Additional SP City Division Multan, SP Security SPU Punjab, Lahore Tariq Mahmood, is transferred and posted as Additional SP Madina Town Faisalabad, Additional SP Madina Town Faisalabad, Mohammad Tahir Maqsood, is transferred and posted as Additional SP Jaranwala Division Faisalabad, SP Investigation Jhang Rashida Bibi, is ordered to report to Central Police Office Punjab Lahore, DSP IX SPU Punjab Lahore Saif Ullah, is transferred and posted as SDPO City Jhang, DSP Legal D.G. Khan Region Farooq Ahmed Khan is transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar Rajanpur and DSP VVIP Security City Traffic Police Lahore Shahid Mahmood Butt is transferred and posted as DSP Headquarters, Narowal, against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect.