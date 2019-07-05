Maryam’s plea adjourned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday adjourned a petition of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to visit her jailed father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at least twice a week along with his personal physician.

During the hearing, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh pointed out that the petitioner did not make the personal physician of her father a necessary party in the petition. At this, her counsel sought time to file the petition afresh after making the required amendment, which was granted by the judge. The Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, inspector general of prisons and superintendent central jail Kot Lakhpat had been listed as respondents in the petition.

She pleaded that since the incarceration of her father, she as well as his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan had regularly been visiting him as per schedule given by the respondents. She submitted that in view of serious ailments Mr Sharif needed frequent contact with his physician but unfortunately for the last few weeks the jail authorities had not been allowing him to visit. She asked the court to order the respondents to allow her to see her father along with his personal physician at least twice a week to ensure his appropriate medical treatment.