Thieves booked

OKARA: Police booked 111 canal water and nine electricity thieves on Friday. SDO canals Shahid Rahman Grewal and police visited village 27/GD and found 43 farmers stealing canal water. SDO canal Faisal Nadeem visited village 7/1R and found 68 farmers stealing canal water. Lesco Wapda checking teams visited various villages and found nine people stealing electricity.