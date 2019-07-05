Thieves booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Police booked 111 canal water and nine electricity thieves on Friday. SDO canals Shahid Rahman Grewal and police visited village 27/GD and found 43 farmers stealing canal water. SDO canal Faisal Nadeem visited village 7/1R and found 68 farmers stealing canal water. Lesco Wapda checking teams visited various villages and found nine people stealing electricity.
