Chinese envoy meets Nyazee, CPC working discussed

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee and both sides discussed bilateral relations as well as the working of the Communist Party of China.

According to the party’s Central Media Department, Chinese Ambassador met Nyazee here at PTI’s Central Secretariat. PTI’s Central Secretary General Arshad Dad and others were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations between the two countries and contours and features of Chinese political system, were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy said that transcending diplomatic and governmental ties, bilateral relations on public and societal level between the two countries had steadily grown in strength.

“In addition to the partnership on state level, we are looking forward to building dynamic and enduring ties on party level as well,” said the Chinese envoy.

He went on to add that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to China expressed keen interest in his visit to CPC party school.

He said that China holds PM Imran Khan in high regard for his commitment towards poverty alleviation and socio-economic uplift of masses of his country and his vision on anti-corruption.

“We acknowledge PM Imran Khan’s unflinching commitment towards China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and our government is working on providing easy access to Pakistan’s agricultural merchandise to Chinese markets. “We will welcome Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to learn from the political experience of the Communist Party of China,” he said.

The envoy extended invitation to PTI chief organiser to visit China, which he accepted with gratitude. Both sides will coordinate to finalise the schedule of the visit.

Nyazee, on the occasion, said that economic partnership between the two countries was quite significant. He stressed on initiating long-term projects that should focus on providing job opportunities. He said that it’s high time to widen the arena of cooperation not only on economic and government level but on social and political level as well. “We are looking forward to cement ties with the Chinese government and CPC,” said the PTI chief organiser.

Moreover, in the meeting, both sides agreed to equip workforce with modern education and skills. PTI chief organiser gifted a cricket bat signed by PM Imran Khan and party’s constitution to the Chinese envoy.