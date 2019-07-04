Dawah Academy plans centre in Chitral

Islamabad: President of the International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh chaired the 28th meeting of Dawah Academy’s Council here on Faisal Masjid Campus of the IIU.

He said the role of Dawah Academy is pivotal for the university and Muslim Ummah while utmost cooperation would be assured by the leadership of the IIU on all aspects for smooth functioning and support of Dawah Academy.

Members of the Council including Justice Retired Fida Muhammad Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Munir, Vice President (AF&P), IIUI, Dr. Sohail Hassan, Director General, Dawah Academy, Dr. Yousif Farooqi former, Director General (Shariah Academy, IIU), Dr. Samia Raheel Qazi, President Jamat-e-Islami, Women Wing, Zahid Ashraf, Ashraf Laboratories, Faisalabad , Shahid Rafi, Incharge (Trainings) and Addl. Director Examination, Mr. Atiq Chughtai representing Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Vice President (Academics), participated in the meeting.

The council members shared valuable suggestions with the president of the IIU for future plans of Dawah Academy, IIUI and important role of the Academy for spreading the true message of Islam in light of Quran and Sunnah through various training programs initiated by Dawah Academy.

On the occasion, key instructions issued by the President regarding utilization of funds and implementations of future programs of Dawah Academy. The IIU president suggested that a regional Dawah center in Chitral, similar to Regional Dawah Center (Sindh), Karachi be established in the near future. Moreover, he also instructed that Council Meetings should be organized on regular basis and Council Members will send recommendations to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Higher Education for funding of future programs while it was also suggested that online registration of training programs be launched.

Members of the Dawah Council also lauded the role of Dawah Academy for organizing international training programs for being organized by Dawah Academy in various countries for the international community.