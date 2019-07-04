Anti-encroachment operation continues

Islamabad: In connection with on-going anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday conducted several operations in different areas of the city and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land.

Enforcement Directorate of the authority with the collaboration of ICT Administration and other concerned departments resumed operation against the illegal constructions along the right of way of G.T Road Tarnol.

In this context, revenue staff of ICT and CDA jointly carried out demarcation from EME College to Jhangi Stop G.T Road. In the light of demarcation, an operation was carried out several encroachments and illegal constructions including, 28 shops, six sheds, two ‘chappar’ hotels, one Service Station, three Rooms, two kiosks, two entrance gates and six boundary walls were demolished.

During another operation conducted at F-10 Markaz, two bathrooms and one store illegally constructed on the 3rd floor of a commercial Plaza were demolished. Similarly, one room, two boundary walls and one garage constructed in violation of Building by-laws were also demolished in St No. 25, Sector F-10/1.Moreover, two Scrape Dealer setups and two shops also demolished in ‘katchi abadi’ 100 quarter. Furthermore, a newly constructed room, one bath room and boundary wall was also demolished in Muhallah Chajjar, Bari Imam.