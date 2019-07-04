Role of NGO’s in achieving SDGs discussed

Islamabad: National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one-day special awareness seminar titled “The Role of NGO’s in the Achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) & our Social Responsibilities” in collaboration with Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik presided the seminar while Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs was the chief guest. A large number of representatives from civil society, prominent NGOs representatives, students, social activists, government officials and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik said in his address that NGOs and VSWAs can play effective role in collaboration with Government in the achievements of sustainable development goals. It is our collective social responsibility to leave no stone unturned to achieve their targets for the progress and prosperity of the country. Present government has established a new Division for Social Protection and poverty alleviation.

The funds of Benazir Income Support Programme have been increased for women empowerment. Insaf health card is being provided to poor and needy persons so that they may get better treatment facilities. Similarly, education is being focused in order to increase school enrolment ratio. Government is also focusing environment and green Pakistan programme has been initiated. 10 billion trees will be planted under Green Pakistan programme.

At this occasion, Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said as a chief guest that government has planned 12th five year plan in which human resource has been given prime importance. Government is bringing reforms in all public sectors organizations.

Other speakers, Ammar Jafferi, CEO, CIT, ex-DG. FIA, Jahanzaib Khan, CEO, Step Stone, Munazza Gillani, Country Director, Sight Savior, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Coordinator SDGs Academy, Ali Kamal, Economic Policy Advisor, SDGs, zhar Zia-ur-Rehman, Consultant, Technology Industry, Sadaf Khalid, Director, Walnut Height Kalam, Ms. Noreen Ibrahim, Member Kashmir Committee, National Assembly and Rana Nisar Ahmed, Deputy Chief (SW) Section M/o Planning Development and Reforms said in their lectures that Pakistani nation in a talented nation and it has the capacity to move forward. Several NGOs and VSWAs are working for social welfare of people. Government must praise their activities through enhance their grants. In the end all the participants thanked NCSW that it is working as a bridge between public and private sector.