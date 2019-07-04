21 outlaws held, narcotics and weapons recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police arrested 21 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested accused Afaq Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Golra police arrested accused Imtaiz Ahmed and recovered 110 gram hashish and two gram ice from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Nusrat Bilal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Muhammad Sohail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Arshad and recovered 1.33 gram hashish from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused 03 accused namely Waqas, Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Zahid Islam and recovered one Kalashnikov from him while police also arrested 12 persons involved in immoral activities. They were identified as Muhammad Aamir, Zulfqar Iqbal, Zeshan Kareem, Noman, Zeeshan Tariq and Rukhshanda Bibi, Sania , Tania, Sameena Bibi, Yasmeen, Saba bibi, and Shahmila Bibi.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

He said that menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere and strict action to be ensured against those involved in such ugly business or activity. The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.