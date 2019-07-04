close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Pakistan to decide on opening air routes for Indian airlines on 8th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will decide about opening of air route for Indian airlines on July 8. Pakistan had closed down its air routes for Indian airlines on June 28 which had been extended to July 8.

The air routes opened by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had been used by Air India and other Indian airlines for some days, but now these airlines have stopped using these routes due to a lack of confidence.

After reviewing the ground situation, the PCAA will take a decision on July 8. Pakistan has opened its three air routes for international airlines which include two routes in Gwadar and one in Mara side.

