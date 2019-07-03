Proposal forwarded to make Jhang divisional headquarters

JHANG: District Revenue Administration Wednesday forwarded a proposal to higher authorities for the elevation of Jhang to the status of divisional headquarters comprising Jhang, Chiniot and Bhakkar districts.

Lawmakers of district Jhang, including Punjab Minister for Cooperative Muhammad Aslam Khan Bharwana, Minister for Sports Rai Taimor Bhatti, Advisor to CM for Livestock Faisal Hayat Jaboana and others had demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the elevation of Jhang as a divisional headquarters last month.

Later, on the directive of the CM the Board of Revenue sought a report from the district revenue administration.

Reportedly, in the report the district revenue administration has justified that Jhang is a central place of Bukhar and Chiniot districts and it has justification to be elevated as a divisional headquarters.

The proposal would soon be presented to the CM.

Meanwhile, ex-MPA Sultan Sikandar Bharwana, rights activist Riaz Javed, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Members Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Mudasar Javed, Yusuf Chaudhry, Bilal Sheikh, Dr Javed Khan, Asif Chishti and other members of civil society have lauded the PTI's government for taking steps to elevate Jhang as divisional headquarters.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS FACILITIES FOR PASSENGERS: Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti Wednesday directed the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary to ensure required facilities for passengers at bus-stands.

He sought daily progress report in this regard. The directives were issued following a notice taken by the Punjab Chief Minister on poor facilities for passengers at bus-stops.

The commissioner said the CM had desired proper required facilities for passengers at all bus stops.