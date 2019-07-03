Security plan for pilgrims finalized

PESHAWAR: The police have finalised security plan for transporting pilgrims from Haji Camp to the Bacha Khan International Airport as Haj operations is going to begin on Friday. Security will be provided at the Haji Camp and around the airport during the Haj operation. Up to 100 policemen will be deployed on the route from Haji Camp to the airport. An official of the Peshawar Police said to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the traffic police contingents would also be deployed on the route. The flights to transport pilgrims from Peshawar would continue till August 4.