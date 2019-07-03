close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 4, 2019

Eight injured in Turbat hand grenade attack

TURBAT: At least eight people, including public servants, were injured in a hand grenade attack of motorcyclists here on Wednesday. According to details unidentified miscreants who came on a motorcycle hurled hand grenade on people in main bazaar, Bismillah Chowk, in Turbat and sped the scene. The grenade exploded with big bang injured eight people, including two government employees.

The local administration shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. The security forces cordoned off the area after the incident and launched search operation.

