‘Govt making efforts to improve hospitals’

LAHORE: American Consul General of Lahore Colleen Crenwelge called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Tuesday.

Matters regarding the provision of better health facilities to patients by introducing modern reforms were discussed between Dr Yasmin Rashid and Colleen Crenwelge. Dr Yasmin Rashid and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Momin Agha, Momin Agha inform the US consul general about various initiatives taken for providing better health facilities to patients of public hospitals in Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that state-of-the-art hospitals were being constructed in various districts of the province. She said the Punjab government was struggling to provide the best health facilities for eradicating referral system in public sector hospitals. She said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Punjab government was determined to making government hospitals better places for treatment.

During the last 10 months, the Punjab Health Department made record recruitment of doctors on merit, she said. The common man is getting the best health facilities through scheme of Sehat Insaf Card, she said.

The minister thanked the US government for its cooperation in various sectors. The US consul general lauded the efforts of Dr Yasmeen Rashid for providing facilities to the patients in public sector hospitals.

US Consulate political and economic specialist Sadaf Saad and Mian Zahid was also present. Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid while addressing an oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Dental Association office-bearers as the chief guest said the building of Fatima Jinnah and Medical College at Jublee Town would be completed soon. She said the former corrupt government intentionally delay the construction of the dental college at Jubilee Town.

Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Ashraf Nizami, Prof Dr Arif Tajamul and other senior and junior doctors were also present. The health minister said the past corrupt rulers looted the national exchequer but the present government was determined to spending people’s tax money only on the people. She said that Shahbaz Sharif built the structures of different development projects instead of completing them just to see his name on the plaques.

She said that the present government was clearing the debt caused by the former government. She said that there was a dire need to introduce modern reforms in the dental field. Dr Yasmin Rashid also congratulated the new elected office-bearers.