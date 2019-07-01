MCAT pattern change to help remote areas students: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting here Monday in which various matters pertaining to the test for admission to medical colleges came under discussion.

The meeting considered the proposals of molding the exam and entrance test marks on the pattern of engineering universities’ entrance tests for admission to medical colleges. The chief minister directed to submit the final review after seeking proposals from the stakeholders and said that change in the pattern of entrance test would be useful for the students belonging to the backward areas as the provision of equal educational opportunities to the students of remote areas was the responsibility of the government.

The meeting was told that the test for admission to medical colleges would be held in the last week of August this year and PMDC would be consulted for determination of entrance test numbers for admissions to medical colleges.

Opposition: Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties are not sincere with each other adding that their unnatural alliance will soon come to its logical end. In a statement issued here Monday, he said the opposition, which was bent upon spreading anarchy and chaos, was itself facing disintegration and after the APC failure, its remaining credibility also ended.

The attitude of the opposition, inside and outside the parliament, was undemocratic and those who remained in power for many years badly ignored basic necessities of people’s lives. The past rulers did nothing as roads, bridges, and buildings were their only priorities. On the other side, the incumbent government has focused on human development instead of wasting resources on self-projection schemes, he added.

Cabinet meeting: A meeting of the Punjab cabinet was presided over by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday in which approval was given to the appointment of Shah Nawaz Nasir Shah to the post of General Manager Punjab Pension Fund. The approval of the proposed policy of flood protection works of emergency nature was given for saving the local population, agricultural land and gardens etc in wake of a possible threat of flood. It was decided to change the name of the cabinet sub-committee for the flood to cabinet committee for flood and in principle approval was given for the provision of necessary funds for flood protection works. The meeting also approved proposed amendments to the draft of Punjab Witness Protection Rules and Punjab Sugar Factory Control Rules, 1950. The meeting decided to entrust the matter of amendments to Punjab Sugar Factory (Control) Act, 1950 to provincial cabinet committee for legislative which will submit final recommendations after a review of the matter. Amendments to the TEVTA Act, 2010 were given approval and it was decided to take steps about Takht Parri and other Shamilat in Rawalpindi in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court. The decisions made in the 12th meeting of the Punjab cabinet were also endorsed. The chief minister directed that line departments should complete their arrangements in the wake of a possible threat of flood adding that districts' administration would be provided resources on a priority basis. The journey of public service will be accelerated while Pakistan is moving towards its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of late arrival of the ambulance in the Hassanabad area of Multan and sought a report from ACS (Home) and DG Rescue 1122.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences on the death of Prof Dr Munir Ahmad, a famous statistician.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.