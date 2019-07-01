close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
AFP
July 2, 2019

Australia PM backs Queensland 2032 Olympic bid

Sports

AFP
July 2, 2019

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thrown his support behind a potential bid by Queensland state to host the 2032 Olympics, saying the government “will be there every step of the way”.

The state capital Brisbane has been mulling whether it can justify the expense of hosting such a major event, and has carried out feasibility studies which impressed IOC chief Thomas Bach when he visited the city in May. Morrison said he supported a bid after meeting Bach and Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates following the G20 summit in Osaka.

“A Brisbane Olympics has the potential to be a game-changer for southeast Queensland and my government will be there every step of the way,” he told reporters in Japan late Sunday. “Just like in Sydney (which hosted the 2000 Olympics), a Queensland Olympics, led by Brisbane, would be an economic and job boom and would show off the entire state to the world,” he added.

With the next two Olympics in Europe and North America, the 2032 showpiece is expected to take place in the Asia-Pacific region. The IOC is not due to select the host until 2025.

