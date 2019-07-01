Karachi’s mega problems

Karachi is a mega city of more than 20 million people; and the economic heart of Pakistan which is rightly called mini-Pakistan. There seems to be a perennial water shortage in the city so much so that some localities are permanently dependent on the water tankers mafia to cater to their needs. What is surprising is that two-room flats are barely getting a few buckets of water. How come tankers carrying thousands of gallons of water are available on a phone call for those willing to pay?

Besides the acute water shortage afflicting the city, public transport is virtually non-existent. In fact the city had a better public transport system 35 years ago than what exists today. That is not all: chaotic traffic, dilapidated roads and a pathetic sanitation system have taken its toll. I request the government of Sindh and the different authorities that supply water in different parts of Karachi city to kindly solve this matter immediately.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi