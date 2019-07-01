close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

15 arrested for illegal tax collection

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday arrested 15 people for collecting illegal taxes from vehicles on the Ring Road and Jamrud Road. The administration had constituted a team that inspected different parts of the city and held 15 people while collecting taxes illegally from vehicles on the Ring Road and Jamrud Road. The police arrested 15 people and lodged cases against them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus