Towel factory catches fire

KARACHI: fire broke out at a towel factory in the New Karachi Industrial Area on Sunday. According to the spokesperson for the fire brigade, the towel factory where the fire broke out was located in Sector B-12, within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. Taking action on the information received, two fire tenders were despatched to the site of the fire to extinguish the blaze. According to the spokesperson, the fire broke out at around 7 in the morning, and the firefighters faced massive difficulties in the firefighting work due to strong winds. Later, more fire tenders were sent to the site to douse the flames erupting from the towel factory. The spokesperson said that a total of seven fire tenders participated in the firefighting work, adding that the firefighters took at least six hours to extinguish the blaze. The spokesperson said that no loss of life was reported in the fire, but it had caused a loss worth millions of rupees. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police officials also reached the site of the fire and inquired about the incident. They said that they did not find any criminal act behind the fire, but further investigations were under way, adding that a case would be registered if any criminal act was found during the investigations.