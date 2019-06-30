No change in POL prices for July

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Petroleum products’ prices will remain the same in the month of July as the government has decided not to change the prices. In a press release issued on on Sunday, the Ministry of Finance said: “To provide relief to the consumers, the government has decided not to increase in the prices of petroleum products for the month of July 2019 and the existing price of June 2019 will remain unchanged for the next month.”
