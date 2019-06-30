Six of a family gunned down, four burnt alive in Multan

MULTAN: In the Hassanabad area of the city, 10 members of a family were killed and set on fire on Sunday night over a so-called honour issue. Rescue officials said that six of them were killed by bullets while four were burnt alive inside a room.

Multan’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) told the media that one Ajmal allegedly killed his wife and nine in-laws over the honour issue. He said Ajmal, along with his brother and father Zafar, entered his father-in-law’s house on Sunday night and opened fire at his wife, mother-in-law and other family members. Resultantly six family members were killed on-the-spot.

“Later, the suspects locked four other family members in a oom and set them on fire,” said the police officer. The CCPO said Ajmal had returned from Saudi Arabia few days earlier and he had suspicions about character of his wife. The police officer said Ajmal and his father Zafar had been arrested and police were trying to arrest a brother of the accused, who had fled the scene during the raid.