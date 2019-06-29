close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
Roundtable at IRS

Islamabad

 
June 30, 2019

Islamabad : A roundtable on ‘Building Pakistan - Sri Lanka Think Tank Collaboration’ will be held tomorrow (Monday), at Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, says a press release.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid will be keynote speaker at the event while the roundtable will be chaired by Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

