Boy killed as rain, windstorm hit parts of KP

BARA: A boy was killed and four others, including two children and two women, sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed in Bara tehsil on Saturday due to heavy rain and windstorm, sources said.

The sources said the boy, Sudais, died in the wall collapse incident in Kalanga area of Akakhel.

Soon after the incident, the local residents and Khyber administration reached the place, retrieved the body, and rescued the injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Peshawar. On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, the Bara administration reached the affected house and handed over Rs300,000 compensation for the deceased and Rs100,000 for each injured.

The rain and windstorm also hit various parts of the province including the provincial capital disrupting communication system.

In Nowshera, a heavy storm disrupted communication system as well as power supply. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan circulated directives to the heads of the line departments to submit assessment reports at the earliest for the damages caused by the deadly storm. The storm disrupted communication system in the district but no casualty was reported yet.