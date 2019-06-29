Rulers indifferent to the poor: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged policies of the rulers suggest their hearts were harder than stones as they were not ready even to listen to the poor.

He was speaking at a ceremony to administer oath to the newly appointed JI central Punjab ameer Muhammad Javed Kasuri at Mansoorah on Saturday. Sirajul Haq said PTI government’s apathy had crossed all limits. “People are dying and committing suicide of hunger due to a price spiral, but the rulers are unmoved. Frequent increase in prices of POL, gas and electricity has badly hit the poor and middle class people but those sitting in the corridors of power had no idea of it. The ruling elite took the masses as mere insects while they believed themselves to be a species from some other planet,” he observed.

He said the ruling elite had never experienced the hardships of the price hike, unemployment or homelessness nor had they tasted hunger or thirst. “Only the masses had to face problems like the absence of facilities of education, health and delay in the dispensation of justice. The country is passing through difficult times, all citizens are worried about Pakistan’s future but the rules are concerned about their own interests,” he added. He said government had simply fulfilled the IMF terms in passing the budget instead of providing any relief to the people. He said a strong public movement was needed to steer the country out of the prevailing conditions and added that the JI had already begun a movement. Sirajul Haq said only Nizam-e-Mustafa could resolve the problems facing the country, but the rulers had always been indifferent to it and the entire nation was suffering because of it. Meanwhile, Senator Sirajul Haq, JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, and other leaders strongly condemned firing at the residence of senior JI leader and former MNA Hafiz Salman Butt. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and a thorough enquiry into the motive of the firing.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has accused the PTI government of working on a 6-point agenda leading towards destruction and the nation should rise before it was too late. Addressing a meeting with a delegation from KP at Mansoorah on Saturday, he said the PTI government wanted all opponents to be in jail and humiliated, the media to simply shower praises on it or get ready for a stick, to punish the masses through price hike and unemployment.

