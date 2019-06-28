close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
Sabah
June 29, 2019

Speak truth if justice is required: CJP

Top Story

S
Sabah
June 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed on Friday that the people who dare not speak truth should not then ask for justice. There is no justice without truth.

The chief justice passed the remarks while hearing a review petition on a murder case. He said that suspects are released from jails on false testimonies and then the judiciary is blamed for this travesty of justice.

“Truth is spoken because of Allah’s commandment. Allah has directed us to speak the truth even if it goes against parents, siblings or close associates,” the CJ remarked.

“We have started taking actions against false testimonies and hopefully we will bring back the truth in the courts,” he said.

