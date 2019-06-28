SNGPL teams unearth gas theft

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) Taskforce has conducted a successful raid in Bhagiana village, district Pattoki, where gas was being used directly by tapping gas main pipeline passing in front of the premises.

Excavation in front of the premises was carried out, on excavation there was found a ¾ inch service line entering into the said premises. The service line was connected with plastic pipe through which gas was being supplied to Bhagiana village at massive level. On account of tampering the main line, an FIR has been lodged against the pilferer.

Meanwhile, in another action of UFG Lahore Region, the UFG section conducted a successful raid at Karim Park, Ravi Road, Lahore and disconnected direct bypass of gas.

Consumer offered severe resistance but SNGPL teams stood firm against the resistance and successfully managed to curb menace of gas. The consumer was using gas in wire straightening factory by installing gas furnace. Tentative theft amount booked against the consumer in this case is approx one million rupees.