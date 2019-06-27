Ghotki by-polls: PM denies violating ECP code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday denied having violated the code of conduct, in his reply submitted in response to the show-cause issued to him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for paying a visit to Ghotki, where bye-election is to be conducted on July 18.

The prime minister contended that he had not violated any provision of the ECP’s code of conduct with regard to the bye-polls in NA-205, Ghotki. The polls is being held after the seat fell vacant owing to the death of Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Muhammad Mahar.

According to Para 17(b) of the ECP code of conduct, no member of Parliament can visit a constituency where by-elections are scheduled after the dates for the election have been notified. The reply urged the ECP to withdraw the show-cause notice.

The prime minister submitted the reply through his counsel, Babar Awan and said it was a ‘matter of public record that a member of the federal cabinet, Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Muhammad Mahar, had passed away and the prime minister had visited his family in Ghotki on June 19 to condole the minister's demise.

The reply maintains, "Our client (the prime minister) has not participated in any political programme or a meeting/rally nor he made any political statement [or] press talk which is a proof of the fact that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has deep respect for the electoral laws and code of conduct."

It noted that Para 17(b) of the Election Commission code of conduct forbids parliamentarians and public office holders from participating in the election campaign in any manner after the announcement of the schedule but that it ‘does not bar religious visit for condolence’ and the prime minister ‘has not participated in the election campaign in any manner, whatsoever.

The reply termed ‘malicious, scandalous and baseless’ the complaint, filed by a contesting candidate against the prime minister's visit, alleging that the candidate was attempting to ‘illegally influence the election campaign in his favour by bringing the name of Prime Minister of Pakistan in the local dirty politics of his party.

The counsel requested the ECP to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to his client for being ‘misconceived and without any legal justification and reason’.

The reply said Prime Minister Imran Khan reserved the right to file a complaint for the initiation of proceedings against the complainant ‘for making a false and dishonest statement’ before the ECP. It sought a copy of the complaint and the accompanying affidavit for appropriate legal action.

A complaint against the prime minister’s visit was lodged by Abdul Bari Pitafi, a candidate from the constituency with the local Election Commission authorities. He contended that Prime Minister Imran’s visit to Ghotki was in violation of the Election Commission code of conduct, as the schedule for the by-election had already been notified.