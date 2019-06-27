close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 28, 2019

Kohli fastest to 20,000 runs

Sports

AFP
June 28, 2019

MANCHESTER: Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs as he anchored India’s innings against the West Indies in the World Cup match in Manchester.Kohli reached the landmark in his 417th innings with a single off West Indies skipper Jason Holder — India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus