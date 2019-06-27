Kohli fastest to 20,000 runs

MANCHESTER: Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs as he anchored India’s innings against the West Indies in the World Cup match in Manchester.Kohli reached the landmark in his 417th innings with a single off West Indies skipper Jason Holder — India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.