Scholarships to UET Peshawar students awarded

The Kohat Cement Ltd on Thursday awarded scholarships to students of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar as part of its social corporate social responsibility to help local communities in the education sector.

Col (r) Ajmal Khan, general manager Admin, Kohat Cement, gave the scholarships to the deserving students belonging to Kohat at a ceremony.

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts of Kohat Cement for supporting the students.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain said the UET Peshawar as the oldest public sector university currently offers 44-degree programmes under 17 disciplines with 10000 students currently enrolled at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

“We have moved beyond from just a degree awarding university towards commercialisation of research. Having six centres of excellence in specialized engineering areas, our research is now recognized at the national and international level, adding, the main focus of UET Peshawar is on adding value through trained and qualified human resource including students and faculty,” he added.

He greeted the recipients on receiving awards and appreciated the efforts of Dr Gulzar Ahmad, Associate Professor Department of Electrical Engineering, for spearheading the efforts on facilitating the Kohat Cement Ltd for starting the scholarship programme at UET Peshawar.

“Kohat Cement Ltd as the oldest cement industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa realises the importance of supporting communities and ensuring their well-being as its shared vision,” said Ajmal Khan.