Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Independent candidate to support ANP on PK-107

Peshawar

BARA: An independent candidate of Khyber tribal district on Thursday announced to support the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for PK-107.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club, Shakir Afridi said that the ANP was the only party which had been fighting for the rights of Pakhtuns. "Our family has been the follower of the ANP and Bacha Khan's philosophy for last many years," Shakir Afridi said, adding due to internal strife in the party, I decided to contest the Provincial Assembly elections as an independent candidate. He said the ANP could bring progress and prosperity in the country and they would take interest in the party affairs. "Due to party leadership and election committee, I have quit the contest in favour of the PK-107 candidate Muhammad Siddique Chiragh," he asserted. He said the ANP leaders had rendered tremendous sacrifices against the prolonged militancy and embraced martyrdom for the rights of Pakhtuns.

