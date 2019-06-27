Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise for monsoon

Rawalpindi : Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi conducted second flood mock exercise at Rawal Dam on Thursday, in which Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), rescue volunteers/scouts, education department and Pakistan army participated.

This purposeful exercise was conducted to check preparedness level, response strategy and coordination of rescue teams with other departments to deal with any flood emergency in upcoming monsoon season. Besides that, Dr. Abdur Rahman, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi briefed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa that Rescue 1122 remains high alert during the monsoon 24/7.

Furthermore he said strong departmental coordination and swift response to any flood emergency can save precious lives. During the second mock-flood exercise, the 1122 water-rescuers saved lives of drowning victims. Participants and even the chief guest couldn’t resist clapping over the valiant life-saving efforts and skills demonstrated by Rescue 1122.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa overview the flood mock exercise and while speaking on the occasion he said Rescue 1122 is doing great job and such joint exercises helps to improve coordination between all stakeholders and resources may be made compatible with that of the challenge. Furthermore he also appreciated volunteers contribution in this regard.