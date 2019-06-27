close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 28, 2019

Riphah University holds job fair

Islamabad

A
APP
June 28, 2019

Islamabad: As many as 27 final year projects completed by students of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering programmes showcased at an Engineering Open House and Job Fair, organised by the Riphah International University’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences (FEAS).

The event was inaugurated by the chief guest Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Wazir, a press release said on Thursday.

She was received by Engineer Asadullah Khan, (Executive Director), Prof. Dr. Jameel Ahmed (Dean FEAS), Col (r) Muhammad Anwar (principal IIEC), Dr. Sohail Khalid (HoD-EE) and Dr Muhammad Shafique (HoD-BME).

The Minister applauded the mission and vision of Riphah International University.

Engineering Open House Day connects directly with prospective and enrolled students to inspire and motivate them towards exploring careers in engineering and technology.

It also equips and encourages parents to support their children in fostering such ambitions.

The another aim of the event was to inspire a new generation of engineering and technology enthusiasts by highlighting the important role that engineers play in everyday life, and the creativity and diversity of work in this sector.

Industrial personnel’s and professors from various reputed universities were present as jury members. The jury evaluated the projects and awarded six best projects with shields and gifts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus