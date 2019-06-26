Gang of robbers busted

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang of robbers in Lakki city and seized stolen goods from them.

An official said that taking notice of theft and robbery incidents, the District Police Officer Abdul Hayee Khan tasked the police officials with tracing the culprits.

He said that police traced the robbers with the help of modern technology and shared information with a district police chief who ordered DSP Hidayatullah and Lakki Police Station SHO Fazil Khan to ensure the arrestof culprits at all costs.

“A police contingent during day-long separate actions apprehended four members of the gang of robbers identified as Qadimullah of Miranshah (North Waziristan district) and Rafiullah, Muhammad Akram and Wahidullah of Lakki Marwat district,” he said.

He added that the cops also recovered two stolen motorcycles, a pistol, 14 mobile phones and other valuables from the arrested men.

The official said more arrests were expected on the basis of information extracted from arrested bandits during initial interrogation.