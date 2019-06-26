Sikh yatrees due today

LAHORE: About 500 Indian Sikh Yatrees will arrive today (Thursday) at Wagah Railway Station by a special train to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other Sikh leaders will receive them at the railway station. Officials said renovation work on ‘Samadhi’ of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh had been completed while all arrangements including security, accommodation, journey and medical facilities had also been completed for Sikh Yatrees.