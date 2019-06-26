close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
AFP
June 27, 2019

England’s Roy ‘making good progress’

Sports

AFP
June 27, 2019

LONDON: England are hopeful that opener Jason Roy will return from a hamstring injury in time to play in Sunday’s vital World Cup clash against India at Edgbaston.

Roy has missed the hosts’ past three matches after suffering a hamstring tear in the field against the West Indies and his presence has been badly missed as England slumped to defeat against Sri Lanka and Australia.

The top-ranked side in the world almost certainly need to win at least one and possibly both of their remaining games, with unbeaten New Zealand also to come on July 3, to progress to the semi-finals.

“Jason Roy is making good progress from his hamstring injury. He is being assessed every day. Yesterday he batted in the nets and was also running shuttles on the outfield,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement. “A decision on whether he’ll be fit to resume against India will be made when we train on Friday and Saturday at Edgbaston.”

