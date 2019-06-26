Ties with Qatar

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on an official visit to Pakistan. Pakistan and Qatar inked three significant agreements, including one sharing financial intelligence and checking money-laundering and terror financing. This is being viewed as an important development in the bilateral ties. The memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and visiting Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Prime Minister’s House following the bilateral talks.

It is important to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited Qatar in January 2019. The government of Qatar and Pakistan enjoy exceptionally cordial relations and intend to widen cooperation in the economic, defence and political sectors to ensure mutual growth and benefit. Pakistan possesses vast resources and an incredible investment potential. Qatari business groups/companies should partake in the privatization process of Pakistan as well as focus on investment opportunities in the fields of livestock and dairy. The governments of both countries are determined to promote bilateral relations on a broader front.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi