Brave cricket

This refers to the letter, ‘Critical to catch’ (June 25, 2019) by Muqaddam Khan. Pakistan’s win against South Africa last Sunday has reignited hope of winning the trophy this year. Qualification is still up in the air and victory against New Zealand is essential.

The team needs to be strong in all three formats (bowling, batting and fielding) and must not miss any opportunities as the team dropped some catches against South Africa. It is time for the team to play fearless cricket, putting the opposition under pressure.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

Fans of the Pakistan cricket team were disappointed given the way our team performed in the first five matches of the World Cup. Pakistan’s defeat against arch-rival India last weekend gave way to incessant criticism. But the victory over South Africa by 49 runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday reignited the hope of winning the trophy this year. As a fan of cricket, I praise all the players in green for their comeback in the game. They gave an extraordinary performance, which reflected their improvement.

Our faith in the team has been restored and we sincerely hope they are able to bring the trophy home this year.

Kashif Hussain

Karachi