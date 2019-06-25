Archaic attestation

Whenever someone is applying for a job or for admission to an institution, they are always asked for documents that have been attested by at least a Grade 17 officer. I don’t know what the purpose of that is. In today’s world, when technology has provided so much access to people, why are we still required to obey such 19th century rules? Moreover, many government officers even ask for money for attesting documents. People are being conned by these people just because of such outdated laws followed by job recruiting departments and universities.

I humbly advise the government to put an end to such rules and make the system easy and cheaper for the people.

Shahzeb Mahesar

Sukkur