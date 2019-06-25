close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 26, 2019

Archaic attestation

Newspost

 
June 26, 2019

Whenever someone is applying for a job or for admission to an institution, they are always asked for documents that have been attested by at least a Grade 17 officer. I don’t know what the purpose of that is. In today’s world, when technology has provided so much access to people, why are we still required to obey such 19th century rules? Moreover, many government officers even ask for money for attesting documents. People are being conned by these people just because of such outdated laws followed by job recruiting departments and universities.

I humbly advise the government to put an end to such rules and make the system easy and cheaper for the people.

Shahzeb Mahesar

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost