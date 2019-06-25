close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Man shot dead in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

NOWSHERA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man near Rashakai Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Tuesday, police said. Jamal Nasir reported to the police that his father, Jehanzeb Khan, was travelling to Nowshera when he took a stop to buy tomatoes on a roadside at Rashakai Interchange.

He said that two unidentified motorcyclists came there and opened fire on his father, leaving him dead on the spot. The man told the police that his family had no enmity with anyone and could not charge anyone in the first information report.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan