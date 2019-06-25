Man shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man near Rashakai Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Tuesday, police said. Jamal Nasir reported to the police that his father, Jehanzeb Khan, was travelling to Nowshera when he took a stop to buy tomatoes on a roadside at Rashakai Interchange.

He said that two unidentified motorcyclists came there and opened fire on his father, leaving him dead on the spot. The man told the police that his family had no enmity with anyone and could not charge anyone in the first information report.