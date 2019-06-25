Meezan Bank, IBM collaborate

KARACHI: Meezan Bank had recently announced its partnership with IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) Pakistan, to accelerate its digital transformation, a statement said on Tuesday.

The new solution will enable real-time analysis of data and help the bank uncover customer behavioral insights, it added. With a network of over 676 branches in more than 180 cities in Pakistan, the bank will utilise IBM’s data analytics to improve and personalise customer experience, provide new efficiencies to the bank's operations and mitigate financial risks. Currently, Meezan Bank serves more than two million customers. The new partnership will enable the bank to develop insights to improve customer acquisition, servicing, as well as overall productivity.

“We continue to invest heavily in technology and I am confident that this Data Analytics project will be a game changer,” said Ariful Islam, deputy CEO of Meezan Bank. “Technologies are disrupting our lives at an accelerated pace, and it is our endeavor to deliver as per the expectations of our customers using the tools that new technologies will give us. The future of banking depends on the speed with which we can adapt these new realities.”