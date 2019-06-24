Jansher expects strong showing from Pak juniors

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Jansher Khan has predicted a strong showing from Pakistan players in the Asian Individual Junior Squash Championship starting in Macau on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Pakistanis — gold medallists in three categories of the last tournament — are favourites to perform well.“The Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) efforts will definitely bear fruit. I am sure our players will perform excellently,” he said.

Jansher hailed the PSF for sending juniors on a training cum competition trip to Egypt. “The youngsters spent quite some time in Egypt. The training and competition there will go a long way in making them stronger,” he said.

Jansher, who ruled the squash world for well over a decade, said the championship was important for both players and coaches. “A good performance in Macau will help the coaches to excel. These coaches have been working hard on the players and now the time has come to get the much deserved results.”

Jansher admitted producing Asian and world beaters was not an easy job.“In this age of fierce competition I have to admit that grooming youngsters to the level of Asian and world champions is not easy. What is important, however, is to work hard on the players and provide them opportunities to train in the best possible environment.

“As a former player I must praise the efforts of PSF president and SVP. They have ensured the juniors get the best training and at the same time get the best competition.” Jansher said success in Macau would help the players enter the world juniors high in confidence.