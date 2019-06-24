close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 25, 2019

Girl sexually assaulted

Peshawar

June 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: A minor girl was sexually assaulted in Saeedabad locality in the provincial capital.Reports said nine-year-old girl (Z) had gone to the house of her aunt in Saeedabad where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The family of the victim approached the local police to lodge a case. The spokesman for the capital city police confirmed the incident, saying the accused in the case was identified as a close relative of the victim. The spokesman said the accused Niaz Ali has been arrested.

