Girl sexually assaulted

PESHAWAR: A minor girl was sexually assaulted in Saeedabad locality in the provincial capital.Reports said nine-year-old girl (Z) had gone to the house of her aunt in Saeedabad where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The family of the victim approached the local police to lodge a case. The spokesman for the capital city police confirmed the incident, saying the accused in the case was identified as a close relative of the victim. The spokesman said the accused Niaz Ali has been arrested.