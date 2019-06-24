Girl sexually assaulted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A minor girl was sexually assaulted in Saeedabad locality in the provincial capital.Reports said nine-year-old girl (Z) had gone to the house of her aunt in Saeedabad where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.
The family of the victim approached the local police to lodge a case. The spokesman for the capital city police confirmed the incident, saying the accused in the case was identified as a close relative of the victim. The spokesman said the accused Niaz Ali has been arrested.
