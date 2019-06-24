Police say four arrested for murder

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested four persons for killing a man in the limits of the Phandu Police Station a few days back, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Peshawar Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters at a press conference that one Abdul Rauf of Sheikhan was killed by unidentified people near Jamil Chowk a few days back.

The official said later police were informed that the deceased had killed his wife

in May and had also killed his brother some 10 years back.The SP City said that police while investigating the case arrested one Khalil and three others Umar Zeb, Ali Ahmad and Azhar Khan. During the interrogation, the official said, Khalil confessed to killing Abdul Rauf as the latter had killed his wife.