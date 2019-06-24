Summer camp begins

KARACHI: A one month long summer camp has started at Clifton Block-5. The organisers said that in the camp students would learn fine arts, archery, football, gymnastics, karate and swimming. They said that in order to improve the self-confidence and personality development such courses would be organised in future also. Coach Jalal Khan has said that sports activities are necessary along with studies. Jarrar Kazmi is the camp coordinator.