Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Summer camp begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

KARACHI: A one month long summer camp has started at Clifton Block-5. The organisers said that in the camp students would learn fine arts, archery, football, gymnastics, karate and swimming. They said that in order to improve the self-confidence and personality development such courses would be organised in future also. Coach Jalal Khan has said that sports activities are necessary along with studies. Jarrar Kazmi is the camp coordinator.

