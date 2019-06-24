With conditions changing, Shadab hopes to play bigger role

LONDON: Shadab Khan finally made his presence felt at the World Cup on Sunday when he played a key role in Pakistan’s vital 49-run win against South Africa at Lord’s.

The leggie has been touted as a match-winner since his emergence on the international stage back in 2017. But after grappling with illness in the lead up to the World Cup, the youngster made a relatively slow start to the tournament. He was dropped for the key game against Australia in Taunton despite taking 2-63 in an emphatic victory against England.

Shadab returned for the high-stakes match against India at Old Trafford but was unable to really impress much (0-61) as Pakistan crashed to an 89-run defeat. But on a Lord’s wicket, which he later acknowledged was assisting spinners, Shadab bowled an effective spell taking 3-50.

Shadab’s change in fortunes had much to do with changing weather conditions in England. The first of the World Cup was drenched in cold and wet weather but things are getting a lot drier here as summer has finally arrived.

Shadab is hopeful of playing a key role in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign that has received a boost with Sunday’s win.

“Today’s pitch did offer some assistance to the spinners. I expect with changing weather things will get better in the coming days. I will try to give my best for the team,” he said after Sunday’s match.