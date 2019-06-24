With conditions changing, Shadab hopes to play bigger role

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Shadab Khan finally made his presence felt at the World Cup on Sunday when he played a key role in Pakistan’s vital 49-run win against South Africa at Lord’s.
The leggie has been touted as a match-winner since his emergence on the international stage back in 2017. But after grappling with illness in the lead up to the World Cup, the youngster made a relatively slow start to the tournament. He was dropped for the key game against Australia in Taunton despite taking 2-63 in an emphatic victory against England.
Shadab returned for the high-stakes match against India at Old Trafford but was unable to really impress much (0-61) as Pakistan crashed to an 89-run defeat. But on a Lord’s wicket, which he later acknowledged was assisting spinners, Shadab bowled an effective spell taking 3-50.
Shadab’s change in fortunes had much to do with changing weather conditions in England. The first of the World Cup was drenched in cold and wet weather but things are getting a lot drier here as summer has finally arrived.
Shadab is hopeful of playing a key role in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign that has received a boost with Sunday’s win.
“Today’s pitch did offer some assistance to the spinners. I expect with changing weather things will get better in the coming days. I will try to give my best for the team,” he said after Sunday’s match.
LONDON: Shadab Khan finally made his presence felt at the World Cup on Sunday when he played a key role in Pakistan’s vital 49-run win against South Africa at Lord’s.
The leggie has been touted as a match-winner since his emergence on the international stage back in 2017. But after grappling with illness in the lead up to the World Cup, the youngster made a relatively slow start to the tournament. He was dropped for the key game against Australia in Taunton despite taking 2-63 in an emphatic victory against England.
Shadab returned for the high-stakes match against India at Old Trafford but was unable to really impress much (0-61) as Pakistan crashed to an 89-run defeat. But on a Lord’s wicket, which he later acknowledged was assisting spinners, Shadab bowled an effective spell taking 3-50.
Shadab’s change in fortunes had much to do with changing weather conditions in England. The first of the World Cup was drenched in cold and wet weather but things are getting a lot drier here as summer has finally arrived.
Shadab is hopeful of playing a key role in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign that has received a boost with Sunday’s win.
“Today’s pitch did offer some assistance to the spinners. I expect with changing weather things will get better in the coming days. I will try to give my best for the team,” he said after Sunday’s match.