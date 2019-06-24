PIA Sialkot flights rescheduled

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines from Monday temporarily rescheduled the departure and arrival of its flights from Sialkot Airport. According to a press release, due to runway repairs from June 24 to July 3, 2019 a NOTAM was issued by CAA Pakistan.

PK 720 for 30th June for the sector Barcelona–Sialkot will now operate as Barcelona–Islamabad and PK 769 for the sector Sialkot– Paris will operate as Islamabad–Paris. All other flights arrival and departure from Sialkot airport have been temporarily rescheduled to operate from Lahore until opening of Sialkot airport runway.

PIA spokesman said though passengers have been informed by PIA call centre on their contact numbers for temporary change in scheduled departures and arrivals, those passengers who have not provided their contact numbers at the time of booking are requested to contact PIA call centre at 11 786 786 regarding arrival and departure of their flights.