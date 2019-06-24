Save Layyah, Rajanpur from Indus River erosion: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to take necessary steps for saving certain areas of Layyah and Rajanpur from the erosion of Indus River and asked the irrigation department to take steps by conducting a model study in this regard.

Assembly members from Dera Ghazi Khan Division called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed problems of their constituencies, development schemes and public welfare programmes in detail.

They also presented various proposals about the development projects and the solution of problems in their areas. The chief minister issued on-the-spot instructions for the solution of constituencies’ related problems and development schemes relating to the assembly members who also congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best budget having 35 percent allocation for the development of Southern Punjab. They regretted that development of southern Punjab areas was badly ignored by the previous governments and the credit went to the PTI government that it had given the rights of southern Punjab back to it under the leadership of Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister announced setting up a university in every district in phases and said that it would be established in the district where there was no university. Universities will also be set up in Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, he added. He said that decision had been made to make merit-based recruitments on the vacant posts of Border Military Police in a transparent manner.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to take necessary steps for saving certain areas of Layyah and Rajanpur from the erosion of Indus River and asked the irrigation department to take emergent steps by conducting a model study in this regard. Ribbons of exhibitory projects were cut during the previous tenure but the PTI government eliminated this wrong ritual. The present infrastructure of irrigation department will be restored, he added. He said that the second phase of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh would be completed soon while Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual road project was in the last phase of completion. The chief minister directed inquiry into misuse of funds allocated for the repair and maintenance of roads in Muzaffargarh and added that a report be submitted to his office after holding the investigation.

“I will not tolerate any corruption in DG Khan Development Package as I am personally monitoring the work done and I have also directed the CMIT and anti-corruption establishment to maintain check and balance in this regard,” added Usman Buzdar.

He said that mother-and-child hospitals would be established in Rajanpur and Layyah while the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah will be upgraded. He ensured that the provision of clean drinking water in DG Khan Division was an important priority and added that authority had been set up for that purpose. Similarly, special funds have been allocated for improving healthcare and educational facilities in DG Khan Division and instructions have been issued for a feasibility study of the construction of new colleges on the identification of assembly members.

Rescue 1122 stations will also be set up in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Layyah on need-basis. The administrators are responsible for improving the cleanliness system in cities and they are required to play an active part in this regard.

He made it clear that no leniency would be shown in incidents of water theft and the concerned departments should continue their department steps for the eradication of water theft. He said that every possible support would be provided for the repair and maintenance of roads in DG Khan Division. He directed immediate issuance of a notification for naming Nicholson Road after veteran politician Late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan.

He said that Alipur to Tarinda Muhammad Panah Road would be constructed through public-private partnership mode and added that establishment of an industrial estate in Muzaffargarh had been planned as well. Usman Buzdar directed to take indiscriminate action against corrupt government officers adding that he would not tolerate any corrupt official because corruption had already played havoc with the country. He said the delay of even a single day would not be tolerated in the construction of 115 new Arazi Centres and directed that these centres should be completed by December at every cost. He constituted a committee for solving complaints relating to these centres comprising of SMBR, Chairman P&D and Chairman and DG of Land Record Authority. This committee will submit its recommendations to the chief minister within one month. Process of holding consultations with the assembly members will be continued and my doors are open to all the MPAs, the chief minister added.