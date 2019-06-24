IHC issues Zardari’s production order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau to produce former president Asif Ali Zardari during the hearing on his interim bail plea in Park Lane reference.

The division bench, Islamabad High Court, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, announced the judgment on a petition of former president seeking his production orders. During the hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq asked if the bail of the accused is already rejected then what would be the status of his other petitions. To this, Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek replied that it is necessary for the petitioner to appear before the bench to pursue his case. He further argued that Asif Ali Zardari was produced before the Accountability Court thrice and he is attending the National Assembly session. Zardari’s counsel while replying to judge’s query said the bench could not grant exemption from hearing to his client in his interim bail plea proceedings.

To this, NAB's Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the request of Zardari’s counsel and stated that the accused could be produced before court if he is facing imprisonment sentence. The Islamabad High Court, however, ordered the NAB to produce Asif Zardari during hearing on his interim bail plea on June 26.