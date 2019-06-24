Two men gunned down in Baldia Town

Bodies of two men who were apparently gunned down were found in a Baldia Town locality on Monday. Police officials said the bodies were found in Qaimkhani Colony, which falls within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station.

Volunteers from a welfare organisation arrived on the scene and took the bodies to the Civil Hospital Karachi so their post-mortem examinations could be conducted. Police said the victims appeared to be aged between 25 and 30 years, adding that both of them were yet to be identified. Their bodies were later moved to the morgue. The officials said that both the men were shot and killed by hitherto unidentified persons.

Another body found

A man was found dead at an empty plot located in Sector 6, Gulshan-e-Kazim, which falls within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem and then to a morgue.

Vegetable vendor injured by robbers

A vegetable vendor was shot for resisting a mugging bid near the Abdullah College on Monday. North Nazimabad police said the two motorcyclists responsible for the incident escaped. The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He was identified as Bakht Muhammad, 42. Police said he was a resident of SITE Area.

Security guard hurt

A private company’s security guard assigned to a moneychanger near the Nursery bus stop on Sharea Faisal was injured. The Tipu Sultan police said the guard was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was identified as Zameer Qamaruz Zaman, 34. Police said the incident took place when he accidentally triggered the gun and injured himself.