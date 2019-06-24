Next F1 chief should be from outside the sport: Hamilton

PARIS: Lewis Hamilton has called for Formula One’s next chief to come from outside of the sport, ruling his own boss out from taking the job for potentially being “biased” towards Mercedes.

Hamilton was deeply critical of how the sport is being run, describing it as a “mess” following his latest victory in a drab French Grand Prix. The futures of Liberty Media’s American duo — F1 chief executive Chase Carey, and the sport’s commercial boss Sean Bratches — are unclear. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is thought to be under consideration by Liberty to lead F1 from 2021.