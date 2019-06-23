Ex-FM Abdul Sattar passes away

ISLAMABAD: Career diplomat Abdul Sattar, who has also served as the foreign minister, passed away on Sunday, according to the Foreign Office.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that former foreign minister Abdul Sattar has passed away. He was an illustrious diplomat and an accomplished author,” the statement read.

Sattar served as foreign minister under then president Pervez Musharraf from 1999 to 2002. He was with Musharraf during the historic Agra summit between Musharraf and then Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sattar also served as the foreign secretary from 1986-88.

“We offer our profound condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul,” the communique added. His funeral prayers will be offered today (Monday) at Islamabad’s Sector H-11 graveyard.