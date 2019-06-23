close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 24, 2019

Ex-FM Abdul Sattar passes away

Top Story

 
June 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Career diplomat Abdul Sattar, who has also served as the foreign minister, passed away on Sunday, according to the Foreign Office.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that former foreign minister Abdul Sattar has passed away. He was an illustrious diplomat and an accomplished author,” the statement read.

Sattar served as foreign minister under then president Pervez Musharraf from 1999 to 2002. He was with Musharraf during the historic Agra summit between Musharraf and then Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sattar also served as the foreign secretary from 1986-88.

“We offer our profound condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul,” the communique added. His funeral prayers will be offered today (Monday) at Islamabad’s Sector H-11 graveyard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story